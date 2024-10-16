Norwalk News: Motor Vehicle Accident Leads to Arrest in Fatal Crash

Norwalk Police received a report of a serious motor vehicle accident on September 14, 2024, at the intersection of Winfield Street and Pequot Drive. The crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck, with the motorcycle driver sustaining life-threatening injuries and passing away the following day. Investigators determined that the motorcycle was traveling westbound when the pickup truck made a left turn, striking the motorcycle. Norwalk Police Accident Reconstruction Officers conducted an investigation, resulting in the arrest of the pickup truck driver, Juan Ochoa-Macias, on October 15, 2024, without incident.

Ochoa-Macias, 31, of Norwalk, was charged with Misconduct with a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Yield While Turning Left. His bond was set at $50,000, and his court date is scheduled for October 29, 2024.