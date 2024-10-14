Norwalk Man Arrested for Sexual Assault and Coercion

On October 10, 2024, Jason Acosta-Williams was arrested by warrant and charged with Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Coercion. The arrest stems from an investigation initiated in August 2024 when detectives looked into allegations of sexual assault. Acosta-Williams reportedly threatened to share explicit photographs of the victim with their family and coworkers if the victim did not engage in sexual relations with him. An arrest warrant was subsequently issued, but attempts to locate Acosta-Williams were unsuccessful until he turned himself in on October 10, 2024. Acosta-Williams, 26, of Norwalk, was charged with Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Coercion, with a bond set at $150,000.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, help is available 24/7. Contact the Rowan Center Confidential Hotline at 203-329-2929 or call 911. For anonymous tips, you can contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, visit the Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com, or submit a text tip by typing “NORWALKPD” followed by your message and sending it to TIP411 (847411).