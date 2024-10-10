Norwalk Man Arrested for Sexual Assault and Risk of Injury to a Child

On October 7, 2024, detectives from the Norwalk Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit arrested 54-year-old Edgar Teque-Ramirez. The investigation, which spanned several months, led to an arrest warrant based on probable cause and the facts of the case. Teque-Ramirez was charged with Sexual Assault in the 4th Degree and Risk of Injury to a Child. The investigation focused on an incident from 2021 involving Teque-Ramirez and a minor. He was arrested without incident. Teque-Ramirez, a resident of Norwalk, was held on a $75,000 bond and is due in court on October 8, 2024.

Post navigation