Norwalk Police Snuff Out Illegal Cannabis Sales at Local Shop

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 4, 2024

Norwalk Police executed a search warrant at AAA Smoke & Convenience Store, 168 Main Street, on October 2, 2024, as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal cannabis sales. The store was found selling cannabis without a proper license, including 5.39 lbs of marijuana, hundreds of THC gummies, and other products exceeding legal THC limits. Officers seized $18,331 in cash under asset forfeiture statutes.

Samir Dahman, 24, was arrested and charged with selling over 1 kg of cannabis, illegal sales, and drug paraphernalia use. He is being held on a $100,000 bond, with a court date set for October 17, 2024.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

