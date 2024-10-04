Norwalk Police Snuff Out Illegal Cannabis Sales at Local Shop

Norwalk Police executed a search warrant at AAA Smoke & Convenience Store, 168 Main Street, on October 2, 2024, as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal cannabis sales. The store was found selling cannabis without a proper license, including 5.39 lbs of marijuana, hundreds of THC gummies, and other products exceeding legal THC limits. Officers seized $18,331 in cash under asset forfeiture statutes.

Samir Dahman, 24, was arrested and charged with selling over 1 kg of cannabis, illegal sales, and drug paraphernalia use. He is being held on a $100,000 bond, with a court date set for October 17, 2024.