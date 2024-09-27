Ex-Walmart Manager Extradited from Texas After Stealing $238,000 in Norwalk

On April 4, 2024, Norwalk Police responded to a larceny complaint at Walmart on Main Avenue involving an ex-manager accused of embezzling $238,000 between July 2023 and April 2024. The suspect, Erfan Ahmadi, fled to Texas, but with the assistance of Walmart Investigators and the Texas Rangers, he was located, arrested, and held for extradition. On September 24, 2024, Norwalk Detectives traveled to Texas and brought Ahmadi back to Connecticut, where he was charged with Larceny in the First Degree.

Ahmadi is being held on a $500,000 bond