Norwalk Police Charge Two Minors After School Shooting and Bomb Threat Hoax

During the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 24, 2024, the Norwalk Police Department Special Victims Unit received information regarding a Snapchat post that referenced a potential school shooting and bombing. The investigators traced the post to a home in Norwalk. Officers arrived at the location and identified a 14-year-old as the individual responsible for the post. Further investigations by patrol officers and Special Victims Unit investigators revealed that another Norwalk youth, aged 13, was also involved in sharing or creating the post. Through interviews with both minors and their parents, it was concluded that the post was not credible and was related to an online gaming platform the youths were engaged with and was meant as a hoax. Both juveniles were charged with Breach of Peace and summoned to juvenile court.

The investigators quickly determined that this threatening post was a hoax, and no Norwalk Public School was ever targeted. In partnership with the Norwalk Public Schools, we want to reassure everyone that we are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff in schools.

We are asking the community to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the Norwalk Police Department. Malicious posts intended to bring public alarm and fear will be fully investigated, and enforcement will be taken. We need everyone’s cooperation when reposting or sharing information on social media. While well-intentioned, continued sharing of these messages can lead to unnecessary fear and concern, increasing stress across the community.