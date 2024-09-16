Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Motorcycle Crash Now Fatal

ByAlex

Sep 16, 2024

On September 14, 2024, at 5:38 PM, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a motorcycle collision with a vehicle on Winfield St. near the intersection of Pequot Dr. Norwalk Police, Norwalk Fire Department, and Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service responded immediately and provided medical aid to the motorcycle operator, Dwight Clifford St. John of Norwalk. St. John was transported to Norwalk Hospital by ambulance, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident is still under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Christopher Wasilewski by phone at 203-854-3035 or via email. Anonymous tips can be shared through the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, online through the Norwalk Police website, or by texting “NORWALKPD” followed by the message to TIP411 (847411).

By Alex

Related Post

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Drug arrest made involving smoke shop

Sep 14, 2024 Alex
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Fed Ex Driver Robbed At Knifepoint

Sep 12, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Oyster Festival Ends In Stabbing

Sep 9, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Motorcycle Crash

Sep 16, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Crash!

Sep 16, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Uncategorized

Felon Arrested in Bridgeport Traffic Stop, Found with Stolen Firearm and Multiple Warrants

Sep 16, 2024 Alex
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Motorcycle Crash Now Fatal

Sep 16, 2024 Alex