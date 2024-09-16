Norwalk News: Motorcycle Crash Now Fatal

On September 14, 2024, at 5:38 PM, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a motorcycle collision with a vehicle on Winfield St. near the intersection of Pequot Dr. Norwalk Police, Norwalk Fire Department, and Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service responded immediately and provided medical aid to the motorcycle operator, Dwight Clifford St. John of Norwalk. St. John was transported to Norwalk Hospital by ambulance, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident is still under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Christopher Wasilewski by phone at 203-854-3035 or via email. Anonymous tips can be shared through the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, online through the Norwalk Police website, or by texting “NORWALKPD” followed by the message to TIP411 (847411).