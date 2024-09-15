Norwalk News: Drug arrest made involving smoke shop

On Wednesday, September 11, 2024, the Norwalk Police Special Services Division, along with the State of Connecticut Consumer Protection Drug Control Division, executed a search and seizure warrant at ZaZa Smoke & Convenience Store, located at 336 Westport Avenue.

This warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into smoke shops selling cannabis without a proper license. In Connecticut, it is illegal to sell products with a total THC concentration greater than 0.3% without a cannabis license issued by the Department of Consumer Protection.

Police had received new information that the store was selling marijuana and products exceeding the legal THC limit, which was confirmed during the search.

Several hundred products containing more than 0.3% THC were found in the store, including marijuana and THC gummies. Each gummy contained 50 mg of THC, significantly above the legal limit of 1 mg per gummy. The marijuana was packaged in misleading containers, and US currency was also seized, which will be applied for under Asset Forfeiture Statutes.

Cynthia Rojas, a 21-year-old from Stamford, was arrested and charged with possession of over 1.5 to 5.8 ounces of cannabis, the sale of more than 1 kilogram of cannabis, illegal sale or manufacture of cannabis, possession with intent to sell more than 1 kilogram of cannabis, and use of drug paraphernalia. She was held on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford court on September 24, 2024.