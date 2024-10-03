YANKEE GAS $209 MILLION RATE HIKE REQUEST

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement today regarding the announcement by Yankee Gas that it will soon file a request with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority for a $209 million rate hike. If granted, ratepayers would see an average increase of roughly 29 percent in their bills. Yankee Gas is owned by Eversource. It provides gas service to 252,000 customers in 85 towns throughout Connecticut.

“This massive rate hike request could not come at a worse time for Connecticut who are already struggling to afford these skyrocketing utility bills. I’m going to comb through every line of this request the moment it is filed, and I’ll be fighting at every step of the way to make sure no one pays a penny more than absolutely necessary,” said Attorney General Tong.