State News

YANKEE GAS $209 MILLION RATE HIKE REQUEST

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 3, 2024

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement today regarding the announcement by Yankee Gas that it will soon file a request with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority for a $209 million rate hike. If granted, ratepayers would see an average increase of roughly 29 percent in their bills. Yankee Gas is owned by Eversource. It provides gas service to 252,000 customers in 85 towns throughout Connecticut.

“This massive rate hike request could not come at a worse time for Connecticut who are already struggling to afford these skyrocketing utility bills. I’m going to comb through every line of this request the moment it is filed, and I’ll be fighting at every step of the way to make sure no one pays a penny more than absolutely necessary,” said Attorney General Tong.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

