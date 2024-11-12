Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Bridgeport Police statement on two instances of firearm discharges

Nov 12, 2024

Yesterday, November 11th, at 3:05PM the Bridgeport ECC and Police received a ShotSpotter activation for the 40th block of Elmwood Avenue. Bridgeport Police immediately responded to the scene and out of an abundance of caution placed Curiale School on Lock-In/Lock-Out. At this time that protective measure has been lifted.

At 8:25PM yesterday, November 11th, a ShotSpotter activation was received at the Bridgeport ECC and Bridgeport Police for Highland Avenue. On-scene preliminary reports indicated weapons discharged between unknown parties. No reported injuries and Bridgeport Police continues their on-going investigation.

Bridgeport Police are actively investigating both incidents at this time and is asking anyone with information regarding the shots fired to contact the Bridgeport Police TIPS Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

