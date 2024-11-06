Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

Edible Couture Expands with New Event Space for Cozy Gatherings in Stratford, CT

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 6, 2024

Stratford, CT — Edible Couture, a beloved bakery at 1400-1402 Barnum Avenue, proudly announces the grand opening of its brand-new event space. This elegant addition provides an inviting venue for small gatherings and celebrations, with a versatile layout that can accommodate up to 30 seated guests or 49 for standing events.

Founded by Letitia “Tisha” Hudson, Edible Couture has long been a cherished spot in the community, celebrated for its unique confections and warm, welcoming atmosphere. Now, with this expanded space, Edible Couture offers customers a fresh way to gather for special moments such as brunches, bridal showers, meetings, birthdays, and more.

“It’s a beautiful space for women to come and just relax and enjoy themselves,” said Hudson. “You can rent it out for events, birthday parties, bridal showers—you name it.”

The new event space, available for rentals, was created with an emphasis on elegance and comfort, featuring tasteful decor designed to cater primarily to women’s events while also providing a welcoming environment for all.

For additional information or to book the event space, please visit the Edible Couture website at www.ediblecouture.net/pages/dinner-party-event-space.

