STRATFORD LIBRARY TEEN EVENTS IN NOVEMBER

11/12, 11/19, 11/26: Peer Tutoring/Homework Helpers

Are you struggling with class or homework assignments? Need help with math or writing that essay? The Library has high school volunteers ready to help you do your very best. Registration required so homework helpers can be scheduled. Call 203-385-4167 or email slateen@stratfordlibrary.org to schedule an appointment. Grades 5-8.

11/14, 3:30-5 pm: Decorate Your Holiday Cupcakes

Decorate your own special holiday cupcakes! We have everything you need to decorate fun Thanksgiving cupcakes. Satisfy your sweet tooth eating your creation or bring your work of ‘sweet’ art home. We’ll also sample some cider and hot chocolate while we start gearing up our holiday spirit. Location: Teen Department. Grades 6-12. No registration; while supplies last.

11/18, 3-4 pm: Musical Painting

You’ll start off painting your own masterpiece, but when the music stops you’ll have to swap your canvas with someone else! What will the paintings look like when the program is over? Location: Lovell Room. Grades 6-12. Registration required at: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

11/19, 3-4:30 pm: Teen Friendsgiving Party

Teens celebrate friends old and new by playing games, eating food (did someone say pie?) and making crafts. Feel free to bring your own snacks to share as well! Location: Lovell Room. Grades 6-12. No registration required.