“Sunday Afternoon Talks” at Stratford Library

Milford Author Hal Johnson Is Guest November 17

The Stratford Library will continue “Sunday Afternoon Talks”, itsseries of informative and entertaining talks featuring prominent local guest speakers, on Sunday, November 17 at 2 pm. Guest speaker Hal Johnson will discuss his new book, Impossible Histories. The talk is free and open to the public.

A thousand years ago, Vikings landed in Canada, set up camp for a little while, and then left forever. But what if they’d stayed a little longer? Milford author Hal Johnson looks at these events both from the side of history-as-it-happened (in which Vikings are a footnote in the 16,000-year history of Canada) and history-as-it didn’t. Could one small change a thousand years ago have led to mounted, armored Indigenous knights driving Pilgrims back onto the Mayflower? There’s only one way to find out! Johnson’s Impossible Histories, an exploration of twenty alternate history scenarios, will be the topic of “Sunday Afternoon Talks”. His presentation will be followed by a Q&A and autographed copies of Impossible Histories will be available for purchase.

The “Sunday Afternoon Talks” series, hosted by Charles Lautier of Stratford, is held from 2-3:30 pm in the Stratford Library Lovell Room, 2203 Main Street in Stratford.

For further information visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org or call the Library at: 203.385-4162.