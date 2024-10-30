Stratford Celebrates the 4-Year Anniversary of the Stratford Food Center

Stratford, CT – On October 29th, Mayor Laura R. Hoydick and Stratford residents joined Osiris Espinal, owner of the Stratford Food Center, to celebrate the four-year anniversary of this beloved neighborhood market. Located at 11 Woodend Road, the Stratford Food Center has become a premier destination for fresh, in-house dishes and quality produce, building a reputation as a true community staple.

Since Osiris took ownership in October 2020, amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has thrived as a hub for the community, offering a unique range of grocery items alongside signature, freshly prepared dishes that distinguish it from other stores. Highlights include:

Chicken Cranberry and Apple Salad : A deli-style chicken salad made fresh in-house, with a touch of mayo and crisp apple slices that lend a refreshing bite.

: A deli-style chicken salad made fresh in-house, with a touch of mayo and crisp apple slices that lend a refreshing bite. Pasta Salad : Lightly dressed to emphasize the flavors of peppers and carrots, with pasta cooked to a perfect, tender texture.

: Lightly dressed to emphasize the flavors of peppers and carrots, with pasta cooked to a perfect, tender texture. Butternut Squash and Bacon Soup : The rich smokiness of bacon complements the sweet, roasted butternut squash, creating a balanced, hearty soup.

: The rich smokiness of bacon complements the sweet, roasted butternut squash, creating a balanced, hearty soup. Three Bean Salad : Brightened with cilantro and a touch of spice, this salad brings a lively twist to classic three-bean flavors.

: Brightened with cilantro and a touch of spice, this salad brings a lively twist to classic three-bean flavors. Tres Leches Parfait: A layered dessert with a sweet, creamy tres leches base, paired with tart fruit for a vibrant flavor contrast.

“We’ve been here for four years, and we’re grateful for our community’s support,” Osiris Espinal shared at the celebration. “Opening during a difficult time, we’ve seen the strength of our community, and we’re thrilled to celebrate four years with everyone here in Stratford.”

Stratford Food Center invites all residents to experience the store’s wide selection of fresh, local flavors, from produce to deli items. The market, located at 11 Woodend Road, is open daily, ready to serve the Stratford community with quality and care.