FAIRFIELD ARTS COMMISSION ANNOUNCES 1st ANNUAL ARTISTIC VISIONS CHALLENGE

The Fairfield Arts Commission invites all aspiring young artists to participate in its inaugural Artistic Visions Challenge and attend a kick-off event on Thursday, December 5th, at which details of the Challenge will be revealed. The kick-off event will be held on Thursday, December 5th, from 6-7PM, in the event space above the downtown Fairfield University Store located at 1499 Post Road. The theme of this year’s challenge will be revealed at the kick-off event, which will also feature refreshments, guest speakers, giveaways, and more. Attendees will receive more details about this fun challenge, which will be followed by a brief Q & A session. For those interested in attending, please RSVP here. The Artistic Visions Challenge is a town-wide juried art competition aimed at encouraging young artists to create art in new and unique ways. The competition is open to all young people, ages 11-18, that either reside or attend school in Fairfield.

The Artistic Visions Challenge is designed to create a one-of-a-kind work of art that not only reflects the given theme but also incorporate the letters “F-A-I-R-F-I-E-L-D” and at least one “Easter Egg”—a hidden message or reference to engage viewers. “By engaging our young enthusiasts in a project that requires critical thinking, originality, a little STEM, and a touch of mystery, we hope to build a deeper connection between our youth and our art community, as well as build confidence and self-esteem,” said Commissioner Sam Goldstein of the Fairfield Arts Commission, who conceived the Challenge. Eligibility and Entry Details:

• Open to ages 11-18 who reside in Fairfield or attend a school within the town.

• Entries are divided into two age categories: 11-14 and 15-18.

• All participants must have a parental or guardian co-sign as project supervisor to oversee and support the process.

Participants are encouraged to push their creative limits, whether through a unique technique or by a mash-up of traditional art forms to create something unique. To enrich the creative process, participants will have access to local artists (experts in a variety of categories) to gain insights, network, and share inspirations. The Fairfield Arts Commission will be hosting a “Creative Input Mixer” on January 16th, to facilitate young artists interaction with peer mentors around the Challenge. Additional details will be announced soon. Fairfield artists interested in participating as mentor for the Creative Art Mixer should fill out the form here or contact the Fairfield Arts Commission at arts@fairfieldct.org. For more information on entry requirements, guidelines, and upcoming events, please visit www.fairfieldct.org/artchallenge or email us at arts@fairfieldct.org. Individuals or businesses that have a passion for the arts and may be interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact the Fairfield Arts Commission at (203) 256-3120 or arts@fairfieldct.org for more information.