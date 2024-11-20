Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Uncategorized

Bridgeport Man Arrested for December 2023 Fatal Accident on Route 8 in Trumbull

ByAlex

Nov 20, 2024

On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, Christopher Lazo, a 26-year-old resident of Bridgeport, turned himself in at Troop G in Bridgeport following an active arrest warrant. The warrant was issued in connection with a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on Route 8 in Trumbull in December 2023. Lazo was arrested without incident and charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, failure to maintain proper lane on a limited access highway, and improper passing or cutting in at an unsafe distance.

Lazo was processed and later released on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on December 23, 2024. For further details, see the attached arrest warrant and criminal information summary.

By Alex

Related Post

Uncategorized

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest and Discovery of Narcotics, Firearm in Vehicle

Nov 19, 2024 Alex
Uncategorized

Norwalk News: Merritt Crash by Exit 40 Causes Shutdown

Nov 19, 2024 Alex
Uncategorized

Stratford News: Structure Fire

Nov 17, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES BUSINESSES WILL RECEIVE A 6% DECREASE IN WORKERS’ COMPENSATION RATES IN 2025

Nov 20, 2024 Alex
Uncategorized

Bridgeport Man Arrested for December 2023 Fatal Accident on Route 8 in Trumbull

Nov 20, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Governor Lamont and Mayor Ganim Announce Development Agreement Reached that Paves Way for Demolition of Former Coal Plant

Nov 20, 2024 Alex
State News

Air Quality Advisory: Smoke from Massachusetts Fires Reaches Connecticut

Nov 20, 2024 Alex