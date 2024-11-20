Bridgeport Man Arrested for December 2023 Fatal Accident on Route 8 in Trumbull

On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, Christopher Lazo, a 26-year-old resident of Bridgeport, turned himself in at Troop G in Bridgeport following an active arrest warrant. The warrant was issued in connection with a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on Route 8 in Trumbull in December 2023. Lazo was arrested without incident and charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, failure to maintain proper lane on a limited access highway, and improper passing or cutting in at an unsafe distance.

Lazo was processed and later released on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on December 23, 2024. For further details, see the attached arrest warrant and criminal information summary.