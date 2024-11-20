Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest and Discovery of Narcotics, Firearm in Vehicle

On the evening of November 17, 2024, Officers Montero and Harry pulled over a black Acura TL near Ocean Terrace and Wordin Avenue after the driver failed to use a turn signal. The driver, Gregory Jimenez, appeared extremely nervous, was uncooperative, and repeatedly tried to rush the officers during the stop.

During the investigation, officers conducted a pat-down for weapons and took Jimenez into custody for narcotics violations. While performing an inventory of the vehicle before towing, officers found a bundle of white powder (54.9 grams), which tested positive for cocaine, using a field test. They also recovered a fully loaded Glock 30 handgun with a round in the chamber, an additional loaded magazine, a digital scale, and clear baggies typically used for packaging narcotics. Officers seized these items along with $1,542 in cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

Gregory Jimenez was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, improper storage of a pistol, and possession with intent to sell narcotics. His bond was set at $150,000.