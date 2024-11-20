Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest and Discovery of Narcotics, Firearm in Vehicle

ByAlex

Nov 19, 2024

On the evening of November 17, 2024, Officers Montero and Harry pulled over a black Acura TL near Ocean Terrace and Wordin Avenue after the driver failed to use a turn signal. The driver, Gregory Jimenez, appeared extremely nervous, was uncooperative, and repeatedly tried to rush the officers during the stop.

During the investigation, officers conducted a pat-down for weapons and took Jimenez into custody for narcotics violations. While performing an inventory of the vehicle before towing, officers found a bundle of white powder (54.9 grams), which tested positive for cocaine, using a field test. They also recovered a fully loaded Glock 30 handgun with a round in the chamber, an additional loaded magazine, a digital scale, and clear baggies typically used for packaging narcotics. Officers seized these items along with $1,542 in cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

Gregory Jimenez was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, improper storage of a pistol, and possession with intent to sell narcotics. His bond was set at $150,000.

