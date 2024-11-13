Stamford Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop Incident on I-95 in Bridgeport

On Saturday, November 9, 2024, at approximately 4:15 PM, a Trooper assigned to Troop G in Bridgeport was patrolling the Kings Highway area in Fairfield when they observed a blue Dodge Charger displaying South Carolina license plates parked at a local gas station. The Trooper recognized the vehicle from a prior encounter and was aware that the registered owner had an active arrest warrant issued by Troop G.

Based on this information, the Trooper requested assistance from another unit. Once backup arrived, the Troopers approached the vehicle and found it to be unoccupied. They then entered the gas station, where they located the registered owner, identified as Howard Charles Parker, a resident of Stamford. Parker was placed under arrest in connection with the active warrant stemming from an incident that occurred on September 4, 2024. He was then transported to Troop G for processing.

During the arrest process, Parker was formally charged with Reckless Driving, Disobeying the Signal of an Officer, Interfering with an Officer, and Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree.

After the arrest processing was complete, Parker was released on a $20,000 cash or surety bond. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment at Bridgeport Superior Court on December 9, 2024.