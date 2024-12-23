DoingItLocal

On December 22, 2024, at approximately 2:57 PM, Westport Police responded to a residence on a stolen vehicle report. The complainant reported they pulled into their driveway and went inside while leaving their vehicle, a 2020 Bentley, running in the driveway. While inside, the complainant witnessed unknown suspects steal his car from the driveway. Westport Police observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed but did not pursue. The vehicle was outfitted with a tracking device and ultimately recovered in Elmhurst, NY, by members of the NYPD. NYPD also made an arrest of two individuals who were in a different stolen vehicle traveling with the stolen Bentley.

This incident comes on the heels of a release that was sent out last week regarding a burglary near Compo Beach. Although not confirmed, Westport PD has a working theory that the victim in this case may have been followed due to the value of his vehicle.

Westport Police continue to implore individuals to lock their cars and homes, be cognizant of their surroundings, and report any suspicious behavior to Westport Police.