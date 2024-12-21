DoingItLocal

(Westport, CT) – On December 20,2024 at approximately 3:52 AM Westport Police responded to an

address near Compo Beach after a resident called 911 to report that someone was breaking into their

home. The Westport Police Department arrived quickly and identified a vehicle that was involved,

but the vehicle fled and eluded Police. At this time, the incident is under investigation, and it

appears the thieves were confronted prior to stealing anything.

The Westport Police Department is reminding everyone to take extra precautions to keep their

homes and vehicles safe this holiday season.

Home Safety Tips

Secure Your Home

o Lock all doors and windows before leaving your house, even if you’re only stepping

out for a short time.

o Install deadbolts on doors and ensure sliding doors have proper locks or rods to

prevent forced entry. Use Smart Technology

o Consider installing smart security cameras and motion detection lights.

o Use timers for indoor lights to give the impression that someone is home. Be Discreet on Social Media

o Avoid posting travel plans or sharing that your home will be empty.

o Share holiday photos and updates after you’ve returned home. Protect Packages

o Have packages delivered to a secure location, such as a neighbor’s house or a

designated pickup spot.

o Use package tracking and request delivery notifications. Notify a trusted neighbor or friend if you’ll be out of town and ask them to keep an eye on

your property. Immediately report any suspicious activity to Westport Police.

Car Safety Tips Lock Up and Hide Valuables

o Always lock your car, even when parked at home.

o Keep valuables out of sight or locked in the trunk.

o Never leave the vehicle or house keys in your vehicle

Park Safely

o Park in well-lit, busy areas whenever possible.

o Avoid leaving your car running unattended, even for quick errands. Beware of Car Break-Ins

o Do not leave shopping bags, gifts, or electronics visible inside your vehicle.

o If you’re making multiple stops, secure purchases in the trunk and move your car to a

different location to deter thieves. Stay Alert

o Be aware of your surroundings in parking lots and garages.

o Have your keys ready before approaching your vehicle.