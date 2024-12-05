Attic Fire

House Fire in Stratford Quickly Contained, No Injuries Reported

Shelton, CT – A fast-moving fire broke out this morning at a residence, prompting a swift response from the Shelton Fire Department (SFD). At approximately 11:20 a.m., Companies 5, 3, and 1 were dispatched to the scene following reports of flames and smoke at the home.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered fire venting through the roof, prompting the first arriving unit to declare a working fire. Crews immediately initiated an interior attack while simultaneously securing a water supply.

Despite a brief evacuation for safety concerns, firefighters re-entered the structure and successfully extinguished the blaze within 35 minutes. Thankfully, all occupants and a dog had evacuated safely before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Under the command of Assistant Chief Bob Finta, approximately 15 firefighters utilized Engines 52, 2, 35, 75 (from Monroe), and Ladder 51. Operations were directed by Car 1, with Car 4 ensuring safety protocols. To maintain citywide coverage, Company 4, along with engines from Derby and Nichols, operated under Car 2’s leadership.

Emergency medical standby was provided by EHAC, and the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire’s cause.

The American Red Cross is assisting four displaced occupants and their dog as the home has been deemed uninhabitable. Fire crews remained on the scene for about 1.5 hours to conduct salvage and overhaul operations.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

