Shelton firefighters returned to Village Drive late Friday night to battle a structure fire (different house), with flames reportedly shooting through the roof. This marks the second fire on the street in just two days, as crews were called to a neighboring home on Thursday for a separate blaze.

Fortunately, early reports indicate that everyone was able to evacuate safely. The cause of both fires remains under investigation.

2024-12-06@11:00pm–#Shelton CT– #ctfire