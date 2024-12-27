DoingItLocal

Today, the Connecticut State Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that an identification was made on the victim from the structure fire that occurred on December 23rd. The victim Fabienne Laramee, 26 succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The Bridgeport Fire Department sends its condolences to the family during this difficult time.

The Red Cross has assisted another family from this fire totaling:

6 Families (14 adults, 6 children, and 1 dog)

The Bridgeport Fire Marshal’s office, in conjunction with the Connecticut State Police, Fire, and Explosion investigation unit are working together as this is an active investigation to determine the cause of this structure fire.