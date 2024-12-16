DoingItLocal

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration will be continuing Connecticut’s recently launched Head Start on Housing pilot program, a first-of-its-kind initiative in Connecticut and the nation that identifies young children who are enrolled in Head Start and whose families are experiencing homelessness and connects them with permanent housing support.

Launched in 2022 under the Lamont administration, the program is jointly administered by the Connecticut Department of Housing and the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood, and it leverages existing support from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s voucher program to connect these families with housing. Head Start is a program that provides low-income families with young children access to free services centered around early learning and development, health, and family well-being.

“Stable housing is among the most important components of a child’s development and wellbeing, and by expanding this state pilot program using federal housing vouchers we will be able to connect more young families to a place they can call home,” Governor Lamont said. “Ensuring families have access to long-term, stable housing is not only possible, but it’s a moral imperative.”

Since its launch, Connecticut’s Head Start on Housing pilot program has housed 144 families consisting of 317 children. Specifically, 85 school-aged children and 232 Head Start/Early Head Start aged children have been housed. Moving forward, the Connecticut Department of Housing will allocate 50 vouchers annually for Head Start and Early Head Start families. Connecticut has engaged housing and Head Start providers in several other states who have requested assistance in modeling the program.

“By cutting the red tape that often occurs when trying to access permanent housing vouchers, we are giving Connecticut children and their families an increased chance of economic and educational success that otherwise may not be possible,” Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said. “We’re leveraging our existing resources to provide wrap-around services, underscoring once again that continued collaboration is vital for effective programs that help our children and families.”

“By leveraging Head Start’s two-generational model of providing services to both the child and the family, these programs are uniquely positioned to support Head Start on Housing’s goal of providing safe and stable homes for young children and their families experiencing homelessness,” Connecticut Early Childhood Acting Commissioner Elena Trueworthy said. “We know that children’s development can flourish when their families feel healthy, supported, and secure.”

“This has been one of the most rewarding projects I have undertaken,” Dr. Shante Hanks, director of the Head Start on Housing program, said. “It is a privilege to lead this initiative, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to Governor Lamont and our commissioner for their support and innovative vision. I am excited about the opportunity to continue providing Connecticut families with the high-quality homes they truly deserve.”

“We recognize that a stable home environment is essential for students’ academic success and personal development. By sustaining the Head Start on Housing program, we are ensuring that students receive the support necessary to engage meaningfully in their education,” Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker said. “I extend my gratitude to Governor Lamont for his continued commitment to this visionary initiative and the continued partnerships between state agencies to support families with young children.”

Every year, more than 25,000 Connecticut families receive homelessness support and prevention services through the Connecticut Department of Housing.

For more information on Head Start on Housing, visit headstartonhousingct.com.