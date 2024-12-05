JURY DUTY SCAM ALERT!

A Message from the Connecticut State Police:

It has come to our attention that an audio recording has been circulating. This recording is a complete misrepresentation and falsely claims to be an official message from the Connecticut State Police. We would like to make it clear that this recording did not originate from our department and should not be treated as an official communication. For reference, we have included an example of this recording with this post.

https://static.wixstatic.com/mp3/7adde9_2803dc22ad3f4a6d8011ef2058ea271e.m4a

The Connecticut State Police does not have a ‘Civil Services Division,’ and there is no individual named ‘Lieutenant James Perry’ employed with our agency at this time. Additionally, the recording provides a phone number—(203) 208-9475—that is not affiliated with any State Police barracks or office. This number falsely claims to be an automated contact line for Troop G in Bridgeport. The legitimate, non-emergency contact number for Troop G is (203) 696-2500.

We strongly urge the public to disregard this misleading information, as we believe it to be part of a scam. We encourage the public to rely solely on official sources for accurate and verified updates from the Connecticut State Police. Should you receive a call of this nature, we highly encourage you to report the incident to your local Police Department or State Police Barracks.