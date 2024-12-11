DoingItLocal

On December 4, 2024, Special Services Division Officers arrested Derik McCoy, 35, of Norwalk, after observing him driving his 2006 Black BMW. McCoy, who had four outstanding narcotics warrants, fled on foot during a traffic stop but was apprehended a short distance away. During his arrest, officers discovered approximately 24.53 grams of crack cocaine, two scales, and $711 in cash. The four outstanding warrants, each with a $60,000 bond, stemmed from a long-term narcotics investigation. McCoy now faces additional charges, including possession and sale of narcotics, and his bond totals $390,000.

Post navigation