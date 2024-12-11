DoingItLocal

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Norwalk Man with 4 Outstanding Narcotics Warrants Arrested After Foot Chase

ByAlex

Dec 11, 2024

On December 4, 2024, Special Services Division Officers arrested Derik McCoy, 35, of Norwalk, after observing him driving his 2006 Black BMW. McCoy, who had four outstanding narcotics warrants, fled on foot during a traffic stop but was apprehended a short distance away. During his arrest, officers discovered approximately 24.53 grams of crack cocaine, two scales, and $711 in cash. The four outstanding warrants, each with a $60,000 bond, stemmed from a long-term narcotics investigation. McCoy now faces additional charges, including possession and sale of narcotics, and his bond totals $390,000.

By Alex

Related Post

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Structure Fire

Dec 11, 2024 Alex
Norwalk

Norwalk Structure Fire

Dec 6, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Robbery Arrest in Norwalk

Dec 5, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Structure Fire

Dec 11, 2024 Alex
Milford

I-95 Crash

Dec 11, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Entertainment Fairfield Food & Beverage

Black Rock Turnpike Merchants to Hold Holiday Open House

Dec 11, 2024 Alex
Norwalk

Norwalk Man with 4 Outstanding Narcotics Warrants Arrested After Foot Chase

Dec 11, 2024 Alex