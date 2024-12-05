Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Robbery Arrest in Norwalk

ByAlex

Dec 5, 2024

On December 4, 2024, patrol officers responded to a report of an overnight robbery involving a $3,000 theft. The victim, who was acquainted with the suspect, 19-year-old Boston Leger, reported being assaulted at his home during a scuffle in which Leger allegedly stole the cash.

Following an investigation by the Detective Bureau, Leger was located and arrested at his residence in Norwalk. He faces charges of Robbery 1st Degree and Assault 3rd Degree. Leger is being held on a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on December 15, 2024.

