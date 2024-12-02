STRATFORD, CT December 2, 2024—The Stratford Health Department is offering special flu clinics for preschool-aged children to assist families in meeting the Connecticut Department of Public Health’s influenza immunization requirement. The clinics will be held at the Stratford Health Department on the following dates:

• Thursday, December 12, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

• Monday, December 30, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

• Thursday, January 2, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

According to state guidelines, all preschool children (PK3 and PK4) are required to receive at least one dose of influenza vaccine each year between August 1st and December 31st. Children receiving the influenza vaccine for the first time must receive two doses separated by at least 28 days.

To ensure compliance with this requirement, children cannot return to school after winter break, on January 2, 2025, unless they have received their flu shot.

“These clinics are designed to provide a convenient opportunity for parents to ensure their children are vaccinated and ready to return to school after the holidays,” said Kristina Agapito, RN, Public Health Nurse Supervisor. “Flu vaccination not only meets state requirements but also protects children, their classmates, and families from the spread of influenza.”

Appointments are required for these clinics. Families are reminded to bring their child’s insurance card.