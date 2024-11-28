Stratford Library Teen Events for December

The Stratford Library Teen Department has a variety of exciting events planned for December:

12/1-12/31: December-Pop-Up Challenge

Guess how many holiday candy kisses in the jar & win the jar. It will make a great gift for anyone who loves chocolate.

Location: Teen Department. Grades 6-12.

12/1-12/31: Holiday Celebration Tree

Do you celebrate Diwali, Kwanza, Hanukkah, or Christmas? Maybe you celebrate the cold weather, warm flannel, or school vacation. Share whatever you feel like celebrating this season by designing your own mini-ornament to hang on the Teen Department tree.

Location: Teen Department. Grades 6-12. No registration; while supplies last.

Peer Tutoring/Homework Helpers

Are you struggling with class or homework assignments? Need help with math or writing that essay? We have high school volunteers here ready to help you do your very best. Registration required so we can schedule homework helpers. Call 203-385-4167 or email slateen@stratfordlibrary.org to schedule an appointment.

Grades 5-8. Dates: 12/3, 12/10, 12/17.

12/5: 4-6:00pm: Throwback Thursday Teen Movie Night: Home Alone

Come lay back and watch a throwback movie at the library with friends. Snacks and refreshments provided.

Location: Lovell Room. Grades 6-12. No registration required.

12/12: 3:30-5:00pm: Teens Holiday Cookie Decorating & Movie Event

Let’s kick off the winter holidays together. Come hang out with friends, watch holiday movies, share some hot chocolate & decorate holiday cookies.

Location: Lovell Room. Grades 6-13. No registration required.

12/17: 3-4:30pm: Hot Cocoa Café

Step inside our cozy cafe and relax. We’ll have our fireplace roaring, books to read (and keep!), games to play, and a variety of hot cocoa and sweet treats.

Location: Lovell Room. Grades 6-12. No registration required.

12/18: 5-7:00pm: Holiday Wrap-Up

Wouldn’t you love to have some elves around to do your holiday wrapping for you? Our Teen & uCreate volunteers are filling in for the elves & will be happy to help you wrap things up. Bring your items & meet us in the Library Lobby. Bring your own wrapping paper or use ours. While you wait for your packages, stop by our craft table and create your own unique holiday card.

Location: Library lobby. All Ages. No registration; while supplies last.