AB23 Customz Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Stratford — November 26, 2024 — Ab Twentythree Customz, Stratford’s newest print shop specializing in personalized products, celebrated its grand opening today with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1341 West Broad Street. The event, held at 3:30 p.m., drew a supportive crowd eager to welcome co-owners Robert Alvarez and Julio Baez to the local business community.

“We offer any type of custom item you need, whether it’s for the holidays, your business, or a special gift,” said Julio Baez at the ceremony. “This ribbon cutting means so much to us because we’ve worked so hard to get here. Thanks to the incredible support from our family, friends, and the community, we finally took the leap to make this dream a reality.”

AB23 Customz specializes in creating custom items such as coffee mugs, t-shirts, keychains, and more, catering to both personal and business needs. The shop is conveniently located in the street-facing left corner of Hudson Paper’s iconic brick building.

“This is just the beginning for us,” added Robert Alvarez. “We invite everyone to stop by, even if it’s just to check out what we do. Whether it’s a gift or a product for your business, we’ve got you covered!”