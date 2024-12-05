Swift Arrest After Attempted Murder in East Side Shooting

Bridgeport, CT – The Bridgeport Police Department swiftly apprehended a city man for attempted murder just minutes after a woman was shot in the head on the East Side late Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. on December 4, Bridgeport Police Task Force officers arrested 42-year-old Jerome Smith outside his residence on East Washington Avenue. The arrest followed a report from a 39-year-old female victim who was shot several blocks away near Arctic Street. Despite suffering a gunshot wound, the victim provided a detailed description of the shooter to responding patrol officers, leading to Smith’s immediate capture.

During the arrest, police recovered a semi-automatic handgun and narcotics from Smith. The Patrol Division and Detective Bureau also collected evidence at the crime scene on Arctic Street.

The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where she is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. In a hospital interview with detectives, the victim disclosed a history of multiple altercations with Smith in the days leading up to the shooting.

Jerome Smith, a convicted felon with a criminal record dating back to 2014, has a history of firearm and narcotics-related offenses in Bridgeport.

On December 4, Smith was charged with Attempted Murder and Assault in the First Degree, along with multiple firearms and narcotics offenses. His bond was set at $500,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, December 5.

The Bridgeport Police Department commends the swift response and collaboration of the Patrol Division, Detective Bureau, and Task Force officers, ensuring the safety of the community and a prompt resolution to this incident.

Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at (203) 576-TIPS.