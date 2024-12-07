Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Explosions At Boston Avenue Fire

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 6, 2024

Bridgeport firefighters faced a challenging afternoon as they responded to two simultaneous fires on Friday. Crews were already battling a fire on James Street when another alarm came in for a blaze at a gas station on the corner of Noble Avenue and Boston Avenue.

Arriving at the gas station, firefighters encountered multiple explosions, believed to be caused by propane tanks on the property.

Chief Edwards reported that the gas station fire was handled as a defensive operation to ensure the safety of all personnel. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the firefighters battling the intense flames and explosions.

The situation required additional resources, prompting mutual aid from neighboring Stratford and Fairfield fire departments to assist in managing the two fires.

