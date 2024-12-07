Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Structure Fire Displaces Family on James Street

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 6, 2024

At approximately 2:00 PM, Bridgeport’s Emergency Communications Center received a report of a structure fire at 126 James Street, a three-family residence.

Fire crews arrived promptly and worked swiftly to bring the blaze under control, successfully extinguishing it within 35 minutes. Thankfully, no injuries were reported among the residents or responders.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced, including four adults, five children, and two pets, with temporary housing arrangements.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. Further details are expected as the inquiry progresses.

Stay tuned to DoingItLocal for updates on this developing story.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick.

