Structure Fire Displaces Family on James Street

At approximately 2:00 PM, Bridgeport’s Emergency Communications Center received a report of a structure fire at 126 James Street, a three-family residence.

Fire crews arrived promptly and worked swiftly to bring the blaze under control, successfully extinguishing it within 35 minutes. Thankfully, no injuries were reported among the residents or responders.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced, including four adults, five children, and two pets, with temporary housing arrangements.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. Further details are expected as the inquiry progresses.

