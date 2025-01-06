DoingItLocal

Murder Suspect Wanted in connection to Lake Street Murder: Nelson Garcia

Jan 6, 2025

NELSON GARCIA / MALE / HISPANIC
47 YEARS OF AGE DOB: 08/13/1977

HEIGHT 5’2”, WEIGHT 150 lbs., HAIR BLACK, EYES BROWN LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 242 LAKE STREET, BRIDGEPORT, CONNECTICUT

The above person is wanted for the January 4, 2025, MURDER of Steven Vega in Bridgeport CT.

Nelson Garcia is known to frequent the North End and West Side of Bridgeport, CT.
The above should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS. 
Immediately call 911 with any information and follow up with the
case officer, Detective Elizabeth Santora, at 203 581-5291

