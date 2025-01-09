DoingItLocal

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Homicide #2

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 9, 2025

Police UPDATE: On January 9, 2025, at approximately 5:05 pm Bridgeport Police responded to report(s) of a party shot within the 100 block of Hewitt Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim at the front of a residence on Hewitt Street suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the torso.  Medics arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital where he passed away a short time later.

Patrol Officers secured the crime scene and notified the Detective Bureau (DB).  The DB Homicide Squad is responding along with the Forensic Identification Unit.

The Detective Bureau is currently in the process of canvassing the area, identifying potential witnesses, and developing a suspect(s). The preliminary investigation suggests there was a dispute that began inside the residence.

Hewitt Street is closed between Connecticut Avenue and Hewitt Court.

No further information at this time.

Bridgeport Police said in a statement “At 5:04 pm Bridgeport ECC received calls of an aggravated assault with firearm in the 200 block of Hewitt St. The victim is being transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries to the chest, no further at this time”.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Woman Stabbed

Jan 9, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Oil Spill

Jan 9, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Structure Fire

Jan 8, 2025 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Woman Stabbed

Jan 9, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Homicide #2

Jan 9, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport News: Deer Rescue From Ice

Jan 9, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Oil Spill

Jan 9, 2025 Alex