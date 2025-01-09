DoingItLocal

Police UPDATE: On January 9, 2025, at approximately 5:05 pm Bridgeport Police responded to report(s) of a party shot within the 100 block of Hewitt Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim at the front of a residence on Hewitt Street suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the torso. Medics arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital where he passed away a short time later.

Patrol Officers secured the crime scene and notified the Detective Bureau (DB). The DB Homicide Squad is responding along with the Forensic Identification Unit.

The Detective Bureau is currently in the process of canvassing the area, identifying potential witnesses, and developing a suspect(s). The preliminary investigation suggests there was a dispute that began inside the residence.

Hewitt Street is closed between Connecticut Avenue and Hewitt Court.

No further information at this time.

Bridgeport Police said in a statement “At 5:04 pm Bridgeport ECC received calls of an aggravated assault with firearm in the 200 block of Hewitt St. The victim is being transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries to the chest, no further at this time”.