Stamford Substitute Teacher Arrested for Risk of Injury to Minors

Richard Lovallo, a 64-year-old Stamford resident, was arrested on January 24, 2025, on two counts of Risk of Injury/Impairing Morals of a Minor and two counts of Harmful Communication with a Minor. The investigation began on September 16, 2024, after Norwalk Police received a complaint that Lovallo, a middle school substitute teacher, was sending inappropriate messages to students.

Detective Kougioumtzidis of the Special Victims Unit conducted an extensive investigation involving interviews, digital forensics, and search warrants, which identified Lovallo as the suspect. With assistance from Stamford Police, Lovallo was arrested at his home. He is being held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 7, 2025.