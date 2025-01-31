STRATFORD LIBRARY KIDS EVENTS IN FEBRUARY

Winter Storytimes

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. offers weekly storytimes for children. Storytimes meet at 10:30 am. On Mondays, Toddler Time meets for ages 0-2. On Tuesdays, Preschool Storytime meets for ages 3-5. Baby Lapsit meets on Thursdays for babies 0-18 months. Friday Fun offers stories and songs for ages 2-5. (No storytime on Feb 17). Enjoy early literacy activities and meet other families at Library storytimes. Registration is required.

Painting Class: Impressionism

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer an Impressionism painting class on Monday, February 3 at 4 pm for children ages 8-13. We will discuss major impressionist artists, then create an impressionist-inspired work of art. No experience necessary, but participants should be comfortable using paints.

Kids Podcasting Club

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will host a Podcasting Club for children ages 7-13 with a parent/guardian on Thursday, February 6 at 2:30 pm. Librarians and uCreate volunteers will help children record stories, book recommendations, and more!

Valentine’s Day Grab ‘n’ Go Kit

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a fun craft kit for children ages 5-12. Pick-ups for this craft begin on Friday, February 7.

Read To a Therapy Dog

The Library offers a chance for children ages 6-12 to read to a therapy dog on Saturday, February 8 from 11:00-11:45 am. Each child receives a 15-minute turn with Ollie the Shih Tzu.

LEGO Club

LEGO Club meets on Saturday, February 8 at 2:30 pm and Wednesday, February 19 at 4 pm for children ages 5-12.

Science Club

Science Club will meet on Tuesday, February 11 at 6 pm for ages 7-12. February’s session features science fun with uCreate volunteers.

Kids Lego Robotics Club

On Wednesday, February 12 at 2:30 pm, children ages 7-12 can explore Lego Robotics using LEGO Spike Essential kits, combining building and coding fun.

Learn to Crochet

Beginner’s crochet lessons will take place on Wednesday, February 12 at 6 pm. Open to ages 9 through adult, with supplies provided.

Junior Scientists Grab ‘n’ Go: Crystallized Shapes

Children ages 4-8 can pick up a Junior Scientists grab ‘n’ go activity starting Thursday, February 13. Experiment with borax to create crystallized shapes.

Book Scientists

Book Scientist kits for children ages 3-12 will be available on February 14 (Friendship theme) and February 28 (Royalty theme). Kits include books and activities tailored to each age.

Ready for Kindergarten Grab ‘n’ Go

Monthly Kindergarten preparation kits for ages 3-5 will be available starting Wednesday, February 19.

Piano w/ Friends

A music basics class for children ages 7-12 will be held on Thursday, February 20 at 4 pm. Learn about music notes and keyboard keys.

Preschool Art

Join the Library for Preschool Art on Saturday, February 22 at 11 am for children ages 3-7.

Nutmeg Book Group

Readers in grades 4-6 can join the Nutmeg Book Group to discuss The Canyon’s Edge by Dusti Bowling on Monday, February 24 at 6 pm.

Preschool Snacks With Siddhi

Learn about healthy snacks for preschoolers ages 3-5 on Tuesday, February 25 at 10:30 am with Siddhi Sheth from ShopRite.

Math Grab ’N’ Go Kit

Math Grab ‘N’ Go kits for ages 7-10, focused on Greater Than/Less Than/Equal, will be available starting Wednesday, February 26.

Ramadan Grab ‘n’ Go Kit

Celebrate Ramadan with a craft and learning kit for ages 3-12. Pick-ups start Friday, February 28.

Registration:

Registration is required or recommended for most programs. Visit stratfordlibrary.org and choose Events to register or call 203.385.4165 for more information.