“BLACK HISTORY MONTH” EVENTS SCHEDULED AT LIBRARY

Jan 29, 2025

The Stratford Library, in conjunction with the nationwide celebration of “Black History Month,” will present special events relating to the Black experience, covering film, discussion, and literature. As part of its long-range plan, the Library will provide Stratford residents with materials and programs that foster understanding and appreciation for their heritage and the diversity of the community. Programs are free and open to the public. All events will be held in the Library’s Lovell Room.

The special “Black History Month” events scheduled at the Library:

  • Talk: Learn About RiSE
    The purpose of the RiSE study is to learn whether the stress reduction program, called “Resilience, Stress, and Ethnicity,” improves the body’s response to stress in African American women who have risk factors for heart or metabolic disease. At this tabling event, you can ask questions, grab handouts, and sign up to be screened for eligibility. Participants may receive up to $500 for their time.
    Date: Monday, February 10, 10am – Noon (Main Lobby)
    Snow date: February 12, 2025
  • Monday Matinees: “The Piano Lesson”
    This monthly series will screen the critically acclaimed film adaptation of August Wilson’s prize-winning drama. During the aftermath of the Great Depression, the Charles family debates the value of their family piano, which documents the family history through carvings made by their enslaved ancestor. Samuel L. Jackson leads an excellent cast.
    Rating: PG-13, 125 minutes
    Date: Monday, February 10, Noon (Lovell Room)
  • Books Over Coffee: Master Slave Husband Wife
    This monthly book discussion examines author Ilyon Woo’s true story about a young, enslaved couple, Ellen and William Craft, who achieved one of the boldest feats of self-emancipation in American history. Posing as master and slave, while sustained by their love as husband and wife, they made their escape together across more than 1,000 miles.
    Host: Linda LiDestri
    Date: Wednesday, February 26, Noon (Lovell Room)
  • Meet the Author: Andy Piascik
    Author Andy Piascik will discuss his new book, Radical Connecticut, which details how Nutmeggers have a long tradition of making history ‘from the bottom up’. Autographed copies of his book will be available for purchase following the talk.
    Date: Thursday, February 27, 6:30-8 pm (Lovell Room)

