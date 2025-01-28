DoingItLocal

Stratford

Stratford Police Arrest Suspect in Dewey Street Shooting

Jan 27, 2025

Stratford Police, with assistance from multiple agencies, arrested Devon Dotson of Sedgewick Avenue on January 24, 2025, in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on December 30, 2024, on Dewey Street. The investigation began after two victims reported the shooting to CSP Troop G, stating that someone in a white Hyundai Sonata fired shots at their vehicle. Officers recovered a .45 caliber shell casing at the scene and located the suspect vehicle at Dotson’s residence. Evidence was seized through multiple search warrants executed in early January on the vehicles, Dotson’s residence, and related electronic devices.

Further investigation connected the recovered shell casing to a Glock .45 caliber firearm seized during a Bridgeport Police traffic stop on January 12, 2025. This evidence led Stratford Police to secure a felony arrest warrant for Dotson. He was arrested in Stamford and charged with criminal attempt at assault first degree, reckless endangerment first degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, weapon in a motor vehicle, and illegal transfer of a firearm. Dotson is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on January 27, 2025.

By Alex

