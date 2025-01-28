DoingItLocal

A collaborative investigation by the Stratford Police Department’s Narcotics, Vice, and Intelligence Unit and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force led to the execution of a search warrant at 95 Kasper Drive in Stratford.

The investigation began in October 2024 after numerous complaints from neighbors regarding suspicious activity at the property. Reports included frequent vehicular and pedestrian traffic, “hand-to-hand” narcotics transactions, and disturbances from an alleged illegal car repair and junkyard operation at the residence.

During the search, authorities discovered heroin, fentanyl, loaded syringes, narcotics packaging materials, and paraphernalia in plain view. The operation resulted in the arrest of 10 individuals, including multiple convicted felons, all charged with various drug-related offenses.

Joseph Villafane, a convicted felon, was charged with the illegal operation of a drug factory, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a narcotic substance, and interfering with police. He attempted to flee during the search warrant execution and suffered a non-life-threatening K9 dog bite. He is also wanted by Stratford Police for two warrants for failure to appear, East Haven Police for criminal impersonation, and Milford Police for interfering with police. He is being held on a $70,000 bond.

Jessica Villafane, a convicted felon, was charged with the illegal operation of a drug factory, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of a narcotic substance. She is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Alberto Otero, a convicted felon, was charged with the illegal operation of a drug factory, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of a narcotic substance. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Phillip Lacharite, a convicted felon, was charged with the illegal operation of a drug factory, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a narcotic substance, illegal operation of a repair business, and illegal operation of a motor vehicle junkyard. He is being held on a $26,000 bond.

Carey Accavallo was charged with the illegal operation of a drug factory, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a narcotic substance, and interfering with police. She is also wanted by Stratford Police for failure to appear. She is being held on a $65,000 bond.

Jessica Luna was charged with the illegal operation of a drug factory, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of a narcotic substance. She is also wanted by Southington Police for disorderly conduct. She is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Amanda Gregory was charged with the illegal operation of a drug factory, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of a narcotic substance. She is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Christopher Going, a convicted felon, was charged with the illegal operation of a drug factory, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a narcotic substance, and interfering with police. He is also wanted by Stratford Police for failure to appear. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Garfield Howell, a convicted felon, was charged with the illegal operation of a drug factory, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of a narcotic substance. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.