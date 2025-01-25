DoingItLocal

The Stratford Library Board is currently requesting donations for its annual book sale. Contributors are urged to recycle their good books to share with others and help the Stratford Library increase their book purchase fund at the same time. The book sale fund-raiser is being organized this year by the SLA Board of Trustees member Shelley Hall of Stratford. Donations of good hard cover books and paperbacks, fiction or non-fiction as well as sound and video recordings, can be brought to the library. A special book collection bin is on site in the Main Lobby. The book sale workers encourage residents to donate their biographies, cookbooks, poetry, plays, travel, mystery, science fiction, children’s books, etc. Premium condition books and children’s materials are especially appreciated this year. No VHS tapes, magazines, Reader’s Digest condensed books or textbooks can be accepted. Donations requiring help to unload cars must call 203.385-4166 prior to their delivery in order for the library to arrange assistance. Donations will be accepted now through May 23, 2025. Current library hours are Monday – Thursday: 10-8, Friday – Saturday: 10-5 and Sunday: 1-5. The book donation bin is located in the library’s Main Lobby adjacent to the Main Street entrance. For further information, call 203.385-4161 or check the library website at: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

Post navigation