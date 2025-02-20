Ansonia Opera House Renovations Planned

Major Renovations Planned for Historic Building to Improve Safety, Accessibility

A historic building is set for significant renovations aimed at improving safety, accessibility, and overall functionality. The project will address key concerns, including insufficient means of egress, outdated mechanical systems, and a lack of adequate restroom facilities.

The presentation was led by Paolo Campos, principal of the New Haven-based architectural firm Patriquin Architects, who unveiled conceptual plans for transforming the 155-year-old building to city officials and about 50 public attendees.

Currently, the building lacks stairwells and relies on fire escapes, which are no longer considered a safe evacuation method for a space that can accommodate hundreds of people. As part of the renovation, a new enclosed fire stairwell will be installed to meet modern safety codes, along with an updated entry system. Additionally, elevators will be added to improve accessibility to the second floor.

Another major component of the project includes converting the second floor into a restroom hub, featuring men’s and women’s restrooms as well as family-style facilities. Administrative offices, mechanical spaces, and a coat check area will also be incorporated into the layout.

The renovation will completely overhaul the building’s mechanical systems, including lighting and balcony reconstruction. The updated balcony design is expected to enhance the experience for visitors attending performances or events in the assembly space, which will retain its historic seating. The space is designed to accommodate various events, from live performances to meetings and film screenings, with a projection booth planned at the far end.

Project cost estimates currently range between $5 million and $8 million per square foot, with a total budget expected to fall between $15 million and $18 million. However, final costs will depend on factors such as materials, labor, and funding sources. The project is seeking both state and federal funding to support the renovations, with officials confident in securing financial backing.

“This is an expensive project, but we are actively pushing to secure funding at multiple levels,” a project representative stated.

The renovation aims to modernize the building while preserving its historic charm, ensuring it remains a functional and safe space for future generations.