"Cybersecurity: Protecting Yourself in a Digital World," Feb. 25

Attend the Feb. 25 Campus Connect event to gain valuable insights and practical tips to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (February 18, 2025)—The latest in the Campus Connect Series from Fairfield University, a community discussion titled “Cybersecurity: Protecting Yourself in a Digital World” will be led by Mirco Speretta, PhD, associate dean of Fairfield University’s School of Engineering & Computing, alongside Detective Brian Griffin and Public Affairs Sergeant Jenna Wellington of the Fairfield Police Department.

“Cybersecurity: Protecting Yourself in a Digital World” will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, upstairs at the downtown Fairfield University Store, 1499 Post Road. Panelists will cover phishing scams, online dating safety, data privacy, and artificial intelligence. Join the conversation with local experts as they dive into the essentials of safeguarding your digital presence in today’s world.

Those attending are asked to park in the rear parking garage and enter the bookstore through the parking garage entrance. Stairs and an elevator allow for access to the upstairs event space. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, RSVP to this event.

The free Campus Connect Series merges the expertise of Fairfield University faculty and staff with the experience and knowledge of the local community.

