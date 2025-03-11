Bridgeport Police Union Moves Forward with No Confidence Vote in Chief Roderick Porter

Bridgeport, CT – The Bridgeport Police Union has taken a decisive step toward a vote of no confidence in Police Chief Roderick Porter, citing a department in crisis under his leadership. According to Union President Michael Salemme III, the union’s executive board voted 51-5 to bring the issue to its full membership.

“The membership has nothing to lose—Chief Porter already destroyed the department and now has to have two assistant chiefs try to restore the damage he did,” said Salemme. “The citizens only see an hour on social media, once a week, through ‘Porter’s Corner,’ which is masking the toxic work environment.”

Salemme has previously accused Porter of fostering a culture of retaliation, mismanaging promotions, and creating policies that have led to increased officer fatigue and sick leave. He also claims that under Porter’s leadership, taxpayer dollars have been wasted on unnecessary grievances, outsourced investigations, and lawsuits.

In response to past criticism, Chief Porter has dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and an attempt to misinform the public. Despite his claims, union leadership maintains that morale is at an all-time low and that officers are afraid to speak out for fear of retaliation.

The upcoming full union vote will determine the formal stance of the department’s officers on Chief Porter’s leadership.