Stratford Police Arrest Suspect in Success Avenue Drug Investigation

Following a two-month investigation, Stratford Police have arrested 42-year-old Xavier Rivera-Concepcion for allegedly selling crack cocaine in the Success Avenue corridor on the Stratford-Bridgeport line. Police say Rivera-Concepcion was operating out of his apartment in the Dogwood Condominiums at 250 North Bishop Avenue, Bridgeport.

On March 13, officers executed two search and seizure warrants, leading to his arrest. Rivera-Concepcion has been charged with Operation of a Drug Factory and Illegal Possession with Intent to Sell a Narcotic Substance. Police seized 43.7 grams of crack cocaine and $2,148 in cash as evidence. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2025.