Stratford

Stratford Police Arrest Suspect in Success Avenue Drug Investigation

ByAlex

Mar 16, 2025

Following a two-month investigation, Stratford Police have arrested 42-year-old Xavier Rivera-Concepcion for allegedly selling crack cocaine in the Success Avenue corridor on the Stratford-Bridgeport line. Police say Rivera-Concepcion was operating out of his apartment in the Dogwood Condominiums at 250 North Bishop Avenue, Bridgeport.

On March 13, officers executed two search and seizure warrants, leading to his arrest. Rivera-Concepcion has been charged with Operation of a Drug Factory and Illegal Possession with Intent to Sell a Narcotic Substance. Police seized 43.7 grams of crack cocaine and $2,148 in cash as evidence. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2025.

By Alex

Related Post

Stratford

Stratford Library Kids Events – March 2025

Mar 12, 2025 Alex
Stratford Valley

Stratford Police Arrest Two in Fentanyl and Cocaine Distribution Investigation

Mar 12, 2025 Alex
Stratford

Another Garage Fire

Mar 11, 2025 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Emmeline Harrigan Appointed as Town of Fairfield Plan and Zoning Director

Mar 16, 2025 Alex
Stratford

Stratford Police Arrest Suspect in Success Avenue Drug Investigation

Mar 16, 2025 Alex
State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG SUES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO STOP DISMANTLING OF DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION AND TO PROTECT STUDENTS

Mar 16, 2025 Alex
Fairfield

Fairfield House Fire

Mar 15, 2025 Stephen Krauchick