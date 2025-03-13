Stratford Library Kids Events – March 2025

Storytimes

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. offers weekly storytimes for children.

Storytimes meet at 10:30 am. On Mondays, Toddler Time meets for ages 0-2. On Tuesdays, Preschool Storytime meets for ages 3-5. Baby Lapsit meets on Thursdays for babies 0-18 months. Friday Fun offers stories and songs for ages 1-5. Enjoy early literacy activities and meet other families at Library storytimes. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

LEGO Club

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer LEGO Club on Sunday, March twenty-third at 2:00pm. Children ages five through twelve are welcome to register. Come build some LEGO creations with friends. LEGO Club will meet in the Children’s Program Room. Registration is requested. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Seed Library Grab ’n’ Go

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept will offer a Seed Library Grab ‘n’ Go for pick up on Mondays starting in March; Butterfly Milkweed on March seventeenth and Penstemon on March thirty-first. You will receive both the seeds and instructions on how to plant. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Book Scientists

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer Book Scientist kits for children ages three through twelve. Each kit includes books and activities. Books are selected based on the age of the child participating. This month the themes will be: On The Farm on March fourteenth and Green Books on March twenty-eighth. Return the Library books when they are due and keep everything else! Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Treehouse Science

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer a Treehouse Science program with Perler beads on Friday, March fourteenth at 3:30pm and 3D pens on Friday, March twenty-eighth at 3:30pm. Children ages seven through twelve are welcome to join us for either program! Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Read To a Therapy Dog

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will be offering the chance to read to a therapy dog on Saturday, March fifteenth from 11:00am to 11:45am. Children ages six through twelve may sign up for a fifteen-minute time slot, and can choose a favorite book to read to Ollie the dog. Time slots are on a first come first serve basis. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Kids LEGO Robotics Club

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. for a LEGO Robotics workshop on Wednesday, March seventeenth at 4:00pm for children ages seven through twelve. Thanks to a grant from the Stratford Rotary Club, the Library now owns a LEGO Spike Essential kit, which combines LEGO building with some coding fun! This program will meet in the Children’s Program Room. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Ready for Kindergarten Grab ‘n’ Go

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer a grab ‘n’ go activity kit to prepare preschoolers for Kindergarten. This kit is available for children ages three through five. Pick up is available beginning Wednesday, March nineteenth. Each month will be a different activity. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Piano with Friends

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer Piano with Friends: Irish Music class on Thursday, March twentieth at 4:00pm for children ages seven through twelve. Piano Basics class is a prerequisite to sign up for this class. Learn to play some fun Irish tunes. Class does not replace professional piano lessons. Piano with Friends will meet in the Children’s Program Room. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Treefort Science: Ed Emberley Drawing

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer a Treefort Science program for children ages five through seven on Friday, March twenty-first at 3:30pm. Have some fun drawing in the style of Ed Emberley. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Preschool Art

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. for some creative fun on Saturday, March twenty-second at 11:00am for children ages three through seven. Preschool Art will meet in the Children’s Program Room. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Nutmeg Book Group

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. is offering a Nutmeg Book Group for readers in grades four to six. March’s pick will be “Falling Short.” Read the book, then join us for a book discussion on Monday, March twenty-fourth at 6:00pm in The Children’s Dept, program room. Books are provided to registered participants courtesy of the Carol Pieper Memorial Fund. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Science Club

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. for our new Science Club with different activities every month. March’s session will be Solar System Models! Class meets Tuesday, March twenty-fifth at 6:00pm for ages seven through twelve. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Math Grab ’N’ Go Kit

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer a Math grab ‘n’ go kit for children ages six through ten. This month’s theme will be Number Lines. Each kit will come with informational lessons and activities about the topic. Pick up for the kits will begin on Wednesday, March twenty-sixth. Registration is recommended. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Junior Scientists Grab‘n’Go

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer a Junior Scientists grab ‘n’ go activity for children ages four through eight with pick-ups starting on Thursday, March twenty-seventh. Children can enjoy a science experiment with the help of an adult. This month’s topic will feature Wind. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Braiding With Seed Beads

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept invites you to join us in learning how to braid with seed beads on Sunday, March thirtieth at 2:00pm. Patrons ages eight to adult are welcome to sign up. Participants should be comfortable working with small beads, and younger children may need a parent’s assistance. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.