Stratford Police Arrest Two in Fentanyl and Cocaine Distribution Investigation

Stratford, CT – Following a months-long investigation into fentanyl and cocaine distribution, the Stratford Police Department’s Narcotics, Vice, and Intelligence (NVI) Unit executed multiple search warrants on March 7, 2025, resulting in the arrests of two individuals.

William Pjura, 29, of Ansonia, was identified as a key distributor supplying street-level drug dealers throughout Stratford. Search warrants were executed at residences in Ansonia and Shelton, as well as on a vehicle and Pjura himself, with assistance from federal and state law enforcement agencies. Pjura was charged with multiple drug offenses, including the operation of an illegal drug factory and possession with intent to sell fentanyl, crack cocaine, and other narcotics. He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 17.

George Rich, 60, also of Ansonia, was arrested at the same location and charged with illegal possession of narcotics and obtaining prescriptions unlawfully. He was released on a $5,000 bond with a court date set for March 17.

Authorities seized approximately 42 grams of crack cocaine, 84 grams of fentanyl, oxycodone pills, a 2010 Cadillac CTS, and $1,600 in cash. The investigation was supported by the DEA and FBI task forces, along with the Connecticut State Police.