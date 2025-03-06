Two Arrested in Ansonia Street Robbery as Police Condemn Bystanders’ Inaction

On March 5, 2025, the Ansonia Police Department obtained arrest warrants for the March 1, 2025 robbery complaint that occurred on the street in front of 370 East Main Street, The Spot restaurant and lounge. While the beginning of this case and investigation showed the downside of social media with people more interested in recording and posting the incident and not reporting it. Once the video was posted there were numerous people who responded and provided information to help identify the involved parties. The information coupled with the work of Detective Shawn Mendenhall resulted in the arrest of Tashira Sparks and Carl Octavio Brown for their involvement in the incident. Sparks was the female in the video and Brown was the male recording.

Tashira Sparks, age 19, of Ansonia was charged with Robbery Third Degree, Conspiracy to Robbery Third Degree, Larceny Second Degree, Conspiracy to Larceny Second Degree, Threatening Second Degree, Unlawful Restraint First Degree, and Breach of Peace Second Degree. Sparks was held on a $250,000.00 bond to be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on March 6, 2025.

Carl Octavio Brown, age 29, of Bridgeport was charged with Robbery Third Degree, Conspiracy to Robbery Third Degree, Larceny Second Degree, Conspiracy to Larceny Second Degree, and Breach of Peace Second Degree. Brown was held on a $250,000.00 bond to be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on March 6, 2025.

The following is a statement from Chief Williams.

“Last evening, detectives and officers from the Ansonia Police Department obtained arrest warrants and took two suspects into custody for the robbery in front of The Spot in Ansonia.

As Chief of the Ansonia Police Department, I am outraged by the recent street robbery in which a victim was attacked while bystanders stood by, recording the crime for social media instead of calling for help. This is not just disappointing—it is disgraceful. Let me be absolutely clear: this is not an accurate depiction of the residents of the City of Ansonia. When someone is being victimized, the right thing to do is to step up—call 911, get help, do something. Instead, people chose to pull out their phones and chase social media attention while an innocent person was suffering. That is completely unacceptable. Criminals thrive when people choose apathy over action. Every second wasted recording instead of reporting puts victims at greater risk and allows criminals to escape justice. We cannot allow this kind of behavior to become normal. Let me also issue a challenge to our society—be better. If you see something, do something. Your phone should be a tool for calling for help, not for exploiting someone’s pain for likes, clicks and shares.



I want to thank those that have stepped up after the fact to provide information on the suspects in this case.”