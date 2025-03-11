Convicted Felon Arrested After Shots Fired in Ansonia

On March 7, 2025 at about 10:30 P.M., the Ansonia Police Department received multiple calls reporting shots fired from in or around 84 Franklin Street. A witness reported seeing a gun pointed out a window at the location and fired towards the rear of the house into the woods. Officers made contact with the owner/resident, another occupant of the home and shell casings were located outside the home. A search warrant was obtained for the home and located during the search were two handguns, a shotgun, three BB guns, and ammunition for the handguns and shotgun.



Ryan Ortiz, age 39, the owner of the home is a convicted felon for Illegal Sale of Firearm in New York. He was arrested for five counts Criminal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Pistol, held on a $250,000.00 bond to be arraigned in Derby Superior Court March 10, 2025



The investigation is ongoing to determine who fired the gun and additional charges are anticipated.



All arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Post navigation