BLUMENTHAL DEMANDS ANSWERS FROM TRUMP ADMINISTRATION AFTER INTERNATIONAL STUDENT VISAS REVOKED WITHOUT WARNING OR EXPLANATION

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – Today, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) wrote Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Todd Lyons demanding an explanation for the Trump Administration’s seemingly arbitrary revocation of hundreds of student visas nationwide. Today’s letter follows reporting that dozens of students in Connecticut may have had their legal status terminated via email without warning or explanation. In today’s letter, Blumenthal demanded the Trump Administration provide information about what kind of notice and due process were provided to these students.

“Connecticut has some of the top public and private institutions of higher learning in the country. International students gain access to our institutions and in return our campuses benefit in a myriad of ways including in academics, athletics, and a better understanding of and appreciation for multiculturalism here in the United States— an understanding and appreciation that fosters tolerance and acceptance rather than hate and bigotry,” wrote Blumenthal. “These seemingly arbitrary revocations and terminations made without notice or explanation seem deliberately designed to have a chilling effect on student visa holders which will impact our nation’s ability to attract and retain international talent which will result in a net loss for our students and our communities.

Highlighting the urgent need for legal protections against the cancellation of visas, Blumenthal continued, “Due process is a bulwark against tyranny and a legal protection afforded to these students by law. Accordingly, students should be given both proper notice and a forum to contest the allegations brought against them. As this Administration has already proven, mistakes can be made. Due process helps prevent mistakes and subsequent harm.”

The full text of the letter can be found here and below.

Dear Secretary Noem, Secretary Rubio, and Acting Director Lyons:

Over the past several weeks, international students at campuses across Connecticut have watched in horror as student visas are revoked without rhyme or reason or any seeming regard for due process. Knowing the extraordinary value and talent of such students, and their positive impact on our Connecticut communities and the educational experience of other students and faculty, I write today to seek clarification as to why such visas have been revoked and to demand the Administration stop such unexplained and apparently unjustified revocations.

Connecticut has some of the top public and private institutions of higher learning in the country. These colleges and universities attract capable and bright students of varied backgrounds and interests. At the University of Connecticut (“UConn”) alone, the Storrs campus is home to 3,450 international students.[1] At Yale University, that number is 2,841.[2] International students gain access to our institutions and in return our campuses benefit in a myriad of ways including in academics, athletics, and a better understanding of and appreciation for multiculturalism here in the United States— an understanding and appreciation that fosters tolerance and acceptance rather than hate and bigotry.

Just this month, we watched with joy and pride as the UConn Women’s Basketball team clinched their 12th National Title — a team that currently, and historically, has included student athletes from abroad, including Egypt, Croatia, Canada, and Hungary.[3] Now, at a time when the state of Connecticut and the students of UConn should be celebrating, campuses are instead mired with fear, as at least 53 student visas have been revoked at colleges and universities across the state.[4]

This issue is not limited to UConn alone. As stated by the Connecticut Conference of Independent Colleges, there have been 40 visa revocations across its 14 member institutions which include Yale, Albertus Magnus College, Connecticut College, Fairfield University, Goodwin University, Mitchell College, Quinnipiac University, Sacred Heart University, Trinity College, the University of Bridgeport, the University of Hartford, the University of New Haven, the University of Saint Joseph and Wesleyan University.[5] These seemingly arbitrary revocations and terminations made without notice or explanation seem deliberately designed to have a chilling effect on student visa holders, impacting our nation’s ability to attract and retain international talent and resulting in a net loss for our students and our communities.

According to public reports, neither the institutions nor the students have been informed of reasons for their visa revocations and several institutions have discovered federal record terminations only after running their own internal checks in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (“SEVIS”) database.[6] As public officials, you can appreciate how important it is for our law enforcement agencies to adhere to the rule of law and the principles of fairness and justice. Due process is a bulwark against tyranny and a legal protection afforded to these students by law. Accordingly, students should be given both proper notice and a forum to contest the allegations brought against them. As this Administration has already proven, mistakes are made. Due process helps prevent mistakes and subsequent harm.

As a result, I request the following information by Friday, April 25, 2025, to better understand the rationale and processes for such revocations and SEVIS terminations:

Total number of visas revoked, since January 20, 2025, for individuals at institutions of higher learning within Connecticut as of today’s date, disaggregated by: Type of Visa Nationality Provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act by which Immigration and Customs Enforcement is justifying its revocation The form of notice, if any, given to such above referenced individuals and their respective institutions upon revocation of their visas; and The form of due process, if any, afforded to students to address the allegations that form the basis of their visa revocations

Thank you for your attention to this matter.